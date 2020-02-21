Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases New Shares in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors grew its position in Concho Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Concho Resources by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Concho Resources by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Concho Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Concho Resources by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXO traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.23. 75,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.46. Concho Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day moving average of $74.99.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on CXO. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Concho Resources from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Concho Resources from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.76.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

