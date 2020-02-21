Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 129,342 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129,342 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $24.52. 2,781,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,833,338. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.16.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

