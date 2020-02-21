Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 29,790 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,790 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Patterson Companies worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,027,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,007,000 after purchasing an additional 44,560 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 217,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 389,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

PDCO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,434. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

