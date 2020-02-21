Robert W. Baird Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) to Neutral

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

NASDAQ JACK opened at $87.62 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $93.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.77 and its 200 day moving average is $83.83.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $509,699.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,470,084.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $380,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,074 shares in the company, valued at $14,024,598.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,016 shares of company stock worth $5,260,022 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 100.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.