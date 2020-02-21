Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RHHBY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $44.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Roche Holdings AG Basel

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

