Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $24.89 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,716 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,632 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $24,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after buying an additional 3,103,095 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,615,000 after buying an additional 2,689,765 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,967,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $648,220,000 after buying an additional 1,732,033 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $82,616,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,217,000 after buying an additional 1,071,201 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.88. 5,755,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,250,592. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.