Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 17,822 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $26,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.46. 3,657,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,006,840. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $72.36 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The firm has a market cap of $157.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

