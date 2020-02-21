Roy J. Seiders Sells 1,142,350 Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Stock

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Director Roy J. Seiders sold 1,142,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $36,383,847.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of YETI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,754,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,932. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.91.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 151.31% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Yeti’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Yeti by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 686,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after acquiring an additional 283,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yeti by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 34,259 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 145,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 50,456 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yeti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,628,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Yeti by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Yeti in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Yeti from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Yeti from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Yeti from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

