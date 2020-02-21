Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €107.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($124.42) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DG. Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €105.00 ($122.09).

EPA DG opened at €105.20 ($122.33) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €102.01 and its 200-day moving average is €98.85. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a one year high of €88.80 ($103.26).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

