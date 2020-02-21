Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target to GBX 1,250

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DNLM. HSBC upped their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,110 ($14.60) target price (up from GBX 1,070 ($14.08)) on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,094.17 ($14.39).

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,294 ($17.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,182.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 966.90. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 696.56 ($9.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,351.21 ($17.77).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

