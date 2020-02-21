Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,029 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $57,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 24,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Amgen by 158.2% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,129,000 after acquiring an additional 399,317 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 554,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 289,346 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Amgen by 21.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after purchasing an additional 274,146 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,426 shares of company stock worth $6,351,866. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $222.14. 1,590,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

