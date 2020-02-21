Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 11,921 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Paypal worth $70,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,708 shares of company stock valued at $6,401,315. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

PYPL stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.43. 7,211,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,020,647. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day moving average of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $94.33 and a 1 year high of $124.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

