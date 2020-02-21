Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 737,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,011 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.7% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of PepsiCo worth $100,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,830,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,805,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,988. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.18 and a 200-day moving average of $136.59. The stock has a market cap of $202.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

