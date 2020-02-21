Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $123.10 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 988,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.9% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $123,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Bank OZK boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.58. 6,094,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921,990. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $97.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $308.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.