Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,576 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $66,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.69. 5,022,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,059,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.68.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.