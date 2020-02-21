Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $46,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $277.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,681,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,862. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $184.56 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.37.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.74%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

