Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 17,050 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of CSG Systems International worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 15,482 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth about $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGS shares. ValuEngine lowered CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.78.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $236.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. CSG Systems International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 29.28%.

CSG Systems International Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

