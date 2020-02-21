Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,310 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 107,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

MRO opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.38. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

