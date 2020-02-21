Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.77 Million Position in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

CPSI stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.49. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.99 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Several research firms have commented on CPSI. BidaskClub cut Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

