Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.88 Million Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,625,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,900,000 after acquiring an additional 929,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,510,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,964,000 after acquiring an additional 82,443 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,894,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HALO opened at $21.60 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $21.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 2.16.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.