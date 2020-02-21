Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.37% of TrueCar worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TrueCar by 1,087.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in TrueCar by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of TrueCar from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of TrueCar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $405.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.49. TrueCar Inc has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10.

TrueCar Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

