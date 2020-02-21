Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,158 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Synthorx worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synthorx by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 336,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 26,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synthorx by 18.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 22,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Synthorx by 9,312.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 121,804 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synthorx in the fourth quarter worth about $1,538,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Synthorx by 10,706.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 21,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synthorx alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on THOR shares. HC Wainwright downgraded Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Synthorx in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Synthorx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded Synthorx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of THOR stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.65. Synthorx Inc has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $71.90.

Synthorx Company Profile

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Synthorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.