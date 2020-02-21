Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,101 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 455,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 135,506 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth $4,168,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth $2,933,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 518.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $40.03.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $621.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.88 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WERN. BidaskClub raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.23.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.