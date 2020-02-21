Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Sable Resources Ltd (CVE:SAE)’s stock price rose 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 28,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 146,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75.

Sable Resources Company Profile (CVE:SAE)

Sable Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal mineral properties in the Province of British Columbia, Canada, Chihuahua State, Mexico, and San Juan Province, Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company has a strategic alliance with Westhaven Ventures Inc The company was formerly known as Calico Silver Mines Ltd.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sable Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.