Safe Trading Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, Safe has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $10.06 million and $95,930.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00005032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.58 or 0.01088729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00048516 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019102 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00211420 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00067594 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.