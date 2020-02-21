Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Insider Scott Jordan Purchases 11,300 Shares

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) insider Scott Jordan bought 11,300 shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $10,170.00.
Shares of SLRX stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.49. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $24.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of patients with various cancers. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers.
