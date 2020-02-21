salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRM. Citigroup increased their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.77.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $4.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,159. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The stock has a market cap of $171.08 billion, a PE ratio of 201.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.26 and its 200 day moving average is $161.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $261,412.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,267.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 495,716 shares of company stock worth $85,093,160. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after buying an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 2,782,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $280,534,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

