Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €53.30 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €53.30 ($61.98) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s previous close.

ZAL has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zalando has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €44.72 ($52.00).

FRA ZAL traded down €0.19 ($0.22) on Friday, hitting €47.32 ($55.02). The stock had a trading volume of 415,762 shares. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a one year high of €49.86 ($57.98). The company’s 50-day moving average is €45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.85.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

