Scff Management Llc Sells 42,996 Shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 42,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $175,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Scff Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Scff Management Llc sold 26,853 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $111,171.42.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Scff Management Llc sold 45,598 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $198,351.30.

On Monday, February 10th, Scff Management Llc sold 63,286 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $280,356.98.

On Thursday, February 6th, Scff Management Llc sold 61,300 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $262,364.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Scff Management Llc sold 25,107 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $104,445.12.

On Friday, November 29th, Scff Management Llc sold 2,628 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $10,879.92.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Scff Management Llc sold 12,917 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $53,863.89.

On Monday, November 25th, Scff Management Llc sold 37,946 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $155,578.60.

On Friday, November 22nd, Scff Management Llc sold 27,836 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $109,395.48.

NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.95 on Friday. Elevate Credit Inc has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.85 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 23.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

ELVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens cut shares of Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 938.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 166.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 57.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the period. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

