Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Purchased by Huber Financial Advisors LLC

Huber Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises 1.0% of Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Huber Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Altus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,943,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,264,000 after purchasing an additional 200,800 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 468.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 171,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 141,596 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

FNDE stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $30.37.

