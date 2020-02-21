Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Huber Financial Advisors LLC

Huber Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,007 shares during the quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 926,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,500,000 after purchasing an additional 126,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 505.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $651,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1331 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

