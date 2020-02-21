Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.47. Schweitzer-Mauduit International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.50-3.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Shares of SWM stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,568. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.