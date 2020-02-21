Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.68), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.32 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share.

Scientific Games stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,231. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $31.63.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

In other Scientific Games news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $928,973.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

SGMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.