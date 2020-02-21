SCS Group (LON:SCS) Shares Up 0.8%

SCS Group PLC (LON:SCS) shares shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 239 ($3.14), 25,821 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 59,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237 ($3.12).

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of SCS Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SCS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.85 million and a PE ratio of 8.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 240.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 235.10.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products, including fabric and leather sofas; and flooring products, such as carpets, and laminate and vinyl flooring products.

