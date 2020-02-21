Securian Asset Management Inc Has $12.76 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,421,177,000 after acquiring an additional 105,186 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 28.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 28,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $309.24. 2,530,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,125. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.09 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,792 shares of company stock worth $94,547,663. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

