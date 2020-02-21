Securian Asset Management Inc Has $26.97 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 354,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,705,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $344.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,310,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,344. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $321.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $215.93 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $344.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

