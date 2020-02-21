Securian Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for about 1.1% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.10% of Equinix worth $48,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,214,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,233,000 after acquiring an additional 102,297 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Equinix by 16.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,201,000 after acquiring an additional 107,692 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 461,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,410,000 after acquiring an additional 33,237 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 446,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.29, for a total transaction of $864,151.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,828.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total value of $145,977.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,959 shares of company stock valued at $10,038,375 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX traded up $4.67 on Thursday, reaching $648.39. 353,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,823. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $417.25 and a one year high of $654.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.84. The company has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. Equinix’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.37.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

