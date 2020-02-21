Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 14,011 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,011 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miles Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

C traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $78.22. 11,756,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,938,561. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.96. The firm has a market cap of $169.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

