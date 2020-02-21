Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 27,477 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,477 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $20,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 33,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 340,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 153,468 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.34. 15,960,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,499,303. The firm has a market cap of $198.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

