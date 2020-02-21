Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 6,581 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.46. 3,657,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,006,840. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $72.36 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.10. The stock has a market cap of $157.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

