Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 7,865 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.7% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $31,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 988,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,100,000 after buying an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,094,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,990. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $97.75 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.43. The stock has a market cap of $308.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.90, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

