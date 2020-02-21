Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 86,729 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,729 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.18% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $13,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,277,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 89.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 421,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 198,851 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 165,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 21.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $402,307.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,855 shares of company stock worth $4,385,568. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIV traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 606,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,324. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.38. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52-week low of $47.55 and a 52-week high of $55.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is presently 65.60%.

AIV has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.