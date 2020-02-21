Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.51

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.51 and traded as low as $4.15. Seeing Machines shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 2,927,624 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.18 million and a PE ratio of -2.64.

Seeing Machines Company Profile (LON:SEE)

Seeing Machines Limited develops computer vision related technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Guardian, which detects driver fatigue incidents and prevents those events; and FOVIO driver monitoring systems. The company serves automotive, commercial fleet, aviation, rail, and off-road markets.

