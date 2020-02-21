SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 2,906 Shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in P H Glatfelter were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in P H Glatfelter by 4,867.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in P H Glatfelter in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get P H Glatfelter alerts:

GLT stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.11 million, a P/E ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 1.74. P H Glatfelter Co has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $230.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. P H Glatfelter’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra raised P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for P H Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P H Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.