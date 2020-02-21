SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 5,006 German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,006 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,660,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 8.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 13.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. during the third quarter worth about $1,507,000. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GABC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.85.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

