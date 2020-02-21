SG Americas Securities LLC Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,623 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Conduent by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 25,808 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Conduent by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,134,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNDT opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.87. Conduent Inc has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Conduent from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

