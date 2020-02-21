SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $167,000 in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $124,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,496,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after buying an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,432,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after acquiring an additional 57,533 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $226,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,210 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KPTI shares. Wedbush cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.49.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 488.08% and a negative return on equity of 227.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

