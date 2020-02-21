SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $188,000 Investment in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1,266.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,673,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,182 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 4,814,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,622 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cars.com by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,449,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after buying an additional 390,427 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cars.com by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 366,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cars.com by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 365,812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.15. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $25.48.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARS. Cfra upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research upgraded Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

