SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 42,972 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,972 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Viad were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Viad during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Viad by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,350,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Viad by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 93,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Viad by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after buying an additional 182,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Viad by 81.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

NYSE:VVI opened at $63.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 0.68. Viad Corp has a 12-month low of $52.67 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Viad had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VVI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other news, insider David W. Barry purchased 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,434.00. Also, Director Andrew B. Benett acquired 1,000 shares of Viad stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.58 per share, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at $953,093.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.