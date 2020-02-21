SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $180,000 Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at about $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on COKE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $273.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a one year low of $210.00 and a one year high of $413.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

